The present vast overpopulation, now far beyond the world carrying capacity, cannot be answered by future reductions in the birth rate due to contraception, sterilization and abortion but must be met in the present by reduction of numbers presently existing. This must be done with whatever means necessary. (Initiative for the United Nations ECO 92 Earth Charter)

Created in the darkest days of World War II, the United Nations went on to become the world’s first globalist organization. Its seeds were sown in July 1941 when US president Franklin Roosevelt and British prime minister Winston Churchill drafted the Atlantic Charter which contained within it the beginnings of a plan for a postwar world of peaceful, self-governing nations participating in ‘a wider and permanent system of general security’, including disarmament.

Its timing was also interesting because the charter came just weeks after Adolf Hitler’s surprise attack on Soviet Russia in June 1941, ending Hitler’s and Josef Stalin’s treacherous pact of August 1939 in which they agreed that, at the end of the war, various nations of Eastern Europe would fall under Stalin’s communist control – a goal always central to the Soviet dictator’s long term plans.

Eight months later, the Atlantic Charter was signed in Washington by representatives of 26 nations. And by spring 1943, the U.S. had a complete draft of a UN charter which was formally established in February 1945 at the Yalta conference where Roosevelt, Churchill and Stalin co-ordinated their final military strategy to win the war. It was also at Yalta they redrew the post-war map of Europe which would communize Poland and the rest of Central and Eastern Europe behind an Iron Curtain. All of which, according to Soviet scholars Mikail Heller and Aleksandr M Nekrich, gave de facto recognition to the full formation of the Soviet Empire.

Overseeing all this was Alger Hiss of the US State Department, later exposed as the powerful Soviet spy who tunnelled deep into the White House and played a much greater role in the foundation of the UN than widely understood or acknowledged. Roosevelt had been warned about Hiss as a security risk as far back as 1939. Nevertheless, an ailing FDR approved him as chief assistant at Yalta and secretary-general to the founding conference of the UN.

“Following Yalta, preparation for the establishment of the United Nations was Hiss’s primary mission,” writes historian Christina Shelton in Alger Hiss: Why He Chose Treason, her thorough account of Hiss’s life and his ongoing infiltration, subversion and betrayals. Appointed acting secretary-general of the UN founding conference in 1945 attended by delegates of 50 nations, Hiss also oversaw the work on the Dumbarton Oaks proposals, the final Yalta Agreement and amendments proposed by various governments leading to the approval of the Charter of the United Nations and the Statute of the new International Court of Justice.

All of this became official October 24, 1945, when the charter was formally ratified. Construction began on the UN’s iconic Headquarters, built on land donated by the Rockefellers in midtown Manhattan in 1948. Five years later, on October 9, 1952 – exactly 70 years ago – the 39-storey monolith overlooking New York’s East River was completed.

UN headquarters contains the seats of its principal bodies – the General Assembly and the Security Council which has the power and responsibility to authorize peacekeeping operations to maintain international peace and security. The HQ excludes the International Court of Justice seated in The Hague and has three regional headquarters located in Geneva, Vienna and Nairobi.

And overall, it’s had a benign reputation enjoyed since its early years when it was celebrated mainly for peacekeeping missions and multinational soldiers of the blue beret.

The 77th General Assembly

Last month – after a two-year pause due to the Covid pandemic – the UN held its 77th General Assembly during which time world leaders again gathered to preen to the world and each other about their latest achievements which for many decades have been spreading beyond its peacekeeping missions in hotspots around the world, from Korea to Yugoslavia to the Congo.

Less noticed – as conflicts continue to unfurl across front pages around the world – is the UN’s ever-growing, ever more powerful and insidious role: The dissemination of Leftist ideology through all nations, all focused on the same goals – the demoralization and degradation of mankind and the radical depopulation of the planet he is now deemed to be despoiling. All perpetrated – or so it seems – by the same, ever-smiling faces convinced of their own virtue and the importance of their cause as justification for pushing their multi-faceted ideology and its perverse agenda, the central plank of which is now catastrophic anthropogenic global warming – aka Man-Made Climate Change – the hypothesis engineered by the UN decades ago and propagandized as ‘truth’ across all media and all cultures.

A False Religion

Central to this false religion and its many apostles is its dogma that Mankind is the cause, a toxic-greenhouse-gas-producing intruder into the balance of nature. Hence the need for the human ‘footprint’ to be drastically reduced by reducing the population and its use of the planet’s God-created assets and provisions to heat and cool his homes, operate his vehicles and increase the bounty of food grown in God-created fields. All now being targeted by individuals whose junk statistical manipulations of global climate records and much else are being used to transform routine weather patterns into the world’s biggest and most influential-ever science scare story.

And any scientist who contradicts these claims with ‘real science’ is punished for doing so, including exclusion from the academic ‘grants’ system which, these days, appears to reward only those who present scientific data conforming to the ideological agenda to support the climate change dogma that rising seas, worsening droughts, melting Arctic ice and all extreme weather events are abnormal and caused by Man – the real threat to the planet. Hence the justification for the replacement of fossil fuels with windmills, solar panels, electric cars, and population reduction through multiple means.

Never mind that polls suggest the average citizen rates ‘Climate Change’ at the bottom of current concerns, suggesting a widespread problem with its credibility.

Which, to me at least, indicates that the drumbeat repetition of the Climate Change lie repeated millions of times daily across all media is not convincing taxpaying citizens. Particularly citizens who long ago noticed that the Malthusian predictions used by globalists to impose punishing carbon taxes and other penalties have always been wrong, always costly and always destructive to otherwise healthy economies. Yet, so far, there has been no penalty for these fear-mongers for all the harm they cause, thereby allowing the scam to keep spinning.

Same old, Same old

Which may also be why last month’s banner headline announcing the 77th UN General Assembly from September 19-27 may have generated huge yawns: NEW WORLD ORDER UNITES: CLINTON GLOBAL INITIATIVE, UN GENERAL ASSEMBLY, WEF ‘CLIMATE CRISIS’ SUMMIT KICK OFF SIMULTANEOUSLY IN NYC.

This while the world faces widespread shortages now threatening millions – all caused by the mad rush to eliminate reliance on fossil fuels and resulting in economies facing a winter of unheated homes, blackouts and food shortages. Particularly in Europe where the drummed up hatred of fossil fuels and pipelines has just this week resulted in the sabotage of Nord Stream pipelines in the Baltic Sea which, in turn, has raised the spectre of a Third World War. All reminiscent of Michael Crichton’s frightening, eco-terrorism novel, State of Fear.

And all the result of a poisonous ideology. Is this what the globalists really want?

The Shameless Who’s Who

Yet none of this has stopped the shameless Who’s Who of globalist leaders, policy makers, advocates and influencers – along with 115 financial, government, advocacy, and non-governmental organizations – from gathering for the UN’s first in-person session in two years.

Among them: US president Joe Biden, Ukrainian president Voldoymyr Zelensky, French president Emmanuel Macron, British prime minister Liz Truss and Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi.

And for the first time in six years, Bill, Hillary and Chelsea Clinton held a summit of their Clinton Global Initiative attended by such radical enviromentalists as Melinda Gates, California Gov. Gavin Newsom and World Health Organization Director Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) also held a forum which included former US Vice President Al Gore and BlackRock VP Pamela Chan whose task it was to sell the idea of the Great Reset and Biden’s ‘Build Back Better’ agenda and to prepare for the upcoming UN Climate Change Conference (COP27).

The Gorbachev Effect

Missing from this tableau was Mikhail Gorbachev who died weeks earlier at age 91 in Moscow.

How ironic. It was Gorbachev who ‘brought down the Iron Curtain’ by losing his final hold on power in an August 1991 coup that informally ended the USSR, after which he watched from the sidelines as Soviet republics announced their independence one after another.

In response, the world appeared to assume that international communism was over and that Gorbachev was no longer a communist. So nothing suspicious was read into Gorbachev’s next move, which was to flee to San Francisco where he began yet another career – this one confirming yet again that Moscow’s goals and methods had not and have not changed – including the use of one of its fundamental tools – the Expansion of Influence through implementing various hoaxes.

Perfect timing too. Because by the time of Gorbachev’s ouster, the ‘environment’ was replacing ‘peace’ as the central tool of communist outreach. Until then, the main purpose of the ‘Peace Movement’ – stage managed from Moscow since the 1950s – had been to spread communist influence.

Indeed, the urge of Soviet leadership to expand into the West via ideological infiltration was confirmed by Dmitry Volkogonov, a prominent Soviet official, archivist, and historian, shortly before his death in 1995. In a speech at The National Archives in Washington, DC, Volkogonov admitted the objective of the men in power in the Soviet Union had always been to gain greater influence in the world at large. And that the expansion of influence has always been one of the principal purposes of every major Moscow disinformation hoax.

Nor have Moscow’s deceitful methods changed. With the apparent ‘fall’ of the Soviet Union in 1991, the ‘environment’ has since replaced ‘peace’ as the central focus. And while ‘peace’ remains prominent on the list of the deceitful operations of Soviet leaders, protection of the environment has become the principal tool for attack against the West. It has also long since become a pretext for a series of measures designed to undermine the industrial base of developed nations. These include the introduction of fear and malaise to lower a targeted nation’s standard of living and to implant communist ‘values’.

Sound familiar?

Green Cross International

Back to Gorbachev, whose next move was widely ignored – his flight to San Francisco for the next stage of his life as a career communist morphing from leftist pacifist to environmentalist.

In the case of Gorbachev, instead of heading a One World Council representing the entire ‘Peace Movement’ – as it had for decades – professional environmentalists like him began falling into two groups. One was a non-governmental organization called the Earth Council, chaired by Earth Day founder Maurice Strong (remember him?), a Canadian and top-level UN official. The other group, also an NGO, was linked with Moscow through Green Cross International, or GCI. Mikhail Gorbachev became its founder and chairman.

This is also why the fall of the USSR still has so many interpretations. On the face of it, its collapse marked the freeing of Eastern European nations that had long suffered under its communist control, abetted decades earlier by the treacheries of Stalin and Hiss during World War II. The official demise of the USSR also created the erratic divisions and alliances currently being exploited in Russia’s current war with Ukraine, the first bloody conflict on the European continent since World War II.

The UN’s Darker Mission

All part of the historical roots of the UN which has always had globalist plans underway and which are readily spotted in peripheral news reports willing to expose how dark its deeper powers and influences really are.

Here are a few:

Under the headline UN EDUCATION SUMMIT WANTS TO STAMP OUT TRADITIONAL VALUES and dated September 23 from New York is confirmation that the UN is indeed calling for the uprooting of ‘violent’ traditional values and the spread of comprehensive sex education instilling homosexual and transgender ideologies into children.

This was followed by a report on the current UN czar for homosexual and transgender ideology, Victor Madrigal-Borloz, condemning the US Supreme Court and pro-life, pro-family Americans for the decision to overturn Roe v.Wade as a “devastating action for the human rights of lesbian and bisexual women, as well as trans men and other gender diverse persons with gestational faculties.”

Another item reported that US president Joe Biden had just nominated controversial Columbia Law School professor and pro-abortion globalist, Sarah Cleveland, to the International Court.

A fourth news report stated that, in a heated debate over abortion, Nigeria was now leading the fight against abortion at the UN General Assembly by standing up to the United States and the European Union.

All this as Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau was boasting to a UN news conference of his support for Canadian women’s access to abortion, calling it a “fundamental tenet of freedom,” and reaffirming his dedication to help women around the world to get access to abortion. Which he also supports with millions of Canadian tax dollars donated to various UN outlets.

And so it goes ….

The Marxist-Leninist Agenda

All advancing an agenda which, in its essence, is the Marxist-Leninist playbook for destabilizing, disorienting and demoralizing entire nations by weaponizing societal degeneracy in preparation for its planned takeover.

It’s an agenda which, as pointed out by Gabriele Kuby in her book The Global Sexual Revolution, overpowers all objections: “UN institutions and nationally active NGOs ignore the democratic-decision-making processes of sovereign states and together exert massive pressure on ‘hard countries’ who are not willing to implement the gender bundle of abortion, the sexualisation of youth and LGBT rights. These include Malta, Lithuania, Namibia, Uganda, Hungary and, recently, Finland.”

According to Kuby, the NGO’s lobbyists provide the committees with the arguments and strategies for converting the ‘right to life’ to the ‘right to abortion’. Which is central to this multifaceted Leftist ideology and its abortion and euthanasia advocacy, its pansexualism targeting the family for destruction, its transhumanism and its paganistic environmentalism, reducing the use of fossil fuels to starvation levels.

It’s an antihuman agenda aimed at what’s left of Christendom and all with the full assistance of the UN which, in turn, pressures national governments to co-operate.

So, given this template, why be surprised by UN and WEF Great Reset plans for achieving their long-term goal of a One World Government via the policies of UN Agendas 21 and 30? But this is a topic for another day.

A Benevolent Organization?

For some people, the UN conjures up images of a benevolent organization intended for the preservation of human life wherever conflict occurs, and of encouraging international cooperation and peace. But beneath its peaceful image and bland language – promising the elimination of poverty in all its forms throughout the world through a host of socialist solutions – is the subtext for the UN’s actual goals which amount to the radical transformation of life on this planet.

The implications of which are now being openly discussed at the World Economic Forum by such depopulation advocates as anthropologist Jane Goodall who in January 2020 said human population reduction by more than 90% to solve the world’s current problems. “All these things we talk about wouldn’t be a problem” if the population was the same size as it was “500 years ago,” she said.

Is all this purely coincidental – that the UN’s long-term goals sound a lot like the ultimate goals of international communism and all its related ‘isms’ paving the way? And that there may be more to US president’s George H.W. Bush’s declaration of a New World Order and ‘a thousand points of light’ in his inaugural address of 1989 – coinciding with the USSR’s oncoming collapse –than first supposed? Particularly as the world is now witnessing what appears to be the subjection of the entire West to the privations of the Green New Deal and its UN puppetmasters?

Fatima Vindicated

Just as Our Lady warned at Fatima, the same year communist revolution came to Russia. In 1917, just ahead of the Bolshevik Revolution, Our Lady appeared to three children and asked that Russia be consecrated to her Immaculate Heart.

Her promise was that if Russia was properly consecrated, Russia would be converted and there would be peace. If not, there would be another war after the current one (World War I), Russia would continue to spread her errors throughout the world and many nations would be annihilated.

On March 25, the feast of The Annunciation, Pope Francis prayed the Act of Consecration of Humanity, especially Russia – and Ukraine – to the Immaculate Heart of Mary at St. Peter’s Basilica. He prayed the Act in communion with all Catholic Bishops across the globe. Cardinal Konrad Krajewski did the same at the Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima in Portugal.

This was another consecration of Russia, of which there have been several, but the first for Ukraine.

So far, history suggests that Russia has not yet been properly converted 105 years after Our Lady’s series of apparitions and 77 years after the UN was formally founded, having long since become a vector of Russia’s errors.

There is good news, however. Our Lady also promised that in the end, Her Immaculate Heart will triumph and Russia will be converted.

And you can take that to the bank! While I no longer trust the Bank, I do trust Our Lady. Absolutely.