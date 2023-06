In honour of this double memorial of Our Lady Seat of Wisdom, the patroness of our college, and Our Lady of Combermere, the patroness of Madonna House, here is Anton Bruckner’s Ave Maria, which he composed in 1861, and first performed on May 12th of that year. Bruckner was one of the great composers of the twentieth century, and a devout Catholic, with a deep devotion to Our Lady. May honour to her Immaculate Heart resound throughout the world.