Blessed Simon was born in Lipnica Murowana, in the south of Poland, between the years 1435-1440. His parents, Gregory and Anne, knew how to give him a good education, inspired by the values of the Christian faith, and, despite their modest conditions, they took care to secure him an adequate cultural formation. Simon grew up with a pious and responsible nature, rich in a natural predisposition towards prayer and a tender love for the Mother of God.

He moved to Krakow, to attend the famous Jagiellonian Academy, in 1454. It was precisely in those years that St. John of Capestrano enthused the city through the sanctity of his life and the fervour of his preaching, attracting a dense crowd of young, generous men to the franciscan vocation. On the 8th September 1453, the Italian saint founded the first convent of the Observance, with the name of the recently canonised St. Bernardine of Siena, in Krakow. It was for that reason that the Friars Minor of the convent were called the “Berdardini” by the people.

In 1457, the young Simon, fascinated by the franciscan ideal, also chose to acquire the pearl of great price mentioned in the Gospel and left aside a possible successful and rich future. He asked to be received, with another ten fellow students, into the convent of Stradom.

Under the wise guidance of the Novice Master, Br. Christopher of Varese, a religious renown for his teaching and sanctity of life, Simon generously embraced the humble and poor life of the Friars Minor and received the priesthood about the year 1460. He exercised his first ministry in the convent of Tarnów, where he was the Guardian of the fraternity. He later established himself in Stradom (Krakow), dedicating himself untiringly to preaching with a clear word, full of ardour, faith and wisdom, which permitted a glimpse of his profound union with God and of his prolonged study of Sacred Scripture.

(To continue reading, please see here).