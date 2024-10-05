Besides being the memorial of Saint Faustina Kowalska, on October 5th is also the commemoration of Blessed Bartolmeo Longo (1841 – 1926). Fitting, since ‘Blessed Bartolo’s life signifies more than many the infinite divine mercy of God, from a ‘Satanic priest’ and spiritualist to a saint and zealous apostle of the holy Rosary. We won’t say too much here, as the following audio story of his life says more, and more vividly than I might write, and should have much more than its current 116 views. Manly saints, indeed.