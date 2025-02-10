Sir Edward Bairstow (1874 – 1946) was an Anglican organist and composer, who wrote mainly for the church. Our schola is learning his polyphonic rendition of the ancient hymn, Let All Mortal Flesh Keep Silence, from the Liturgy of Saint James, with the text derived from Habakkuk, Zechariah and Isaiah, with a clear Eucharistic theme. It really is a Catholic hymn, and thought it might just do for a Sunday musical offering, related as it is to the liturgy’s first reading in the Novus Ordo. The complex harmonies are resonant. I only hope we can do it justice, as this choir does. Listen, and enjoy.