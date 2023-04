Bach’s Easter Oratorio is the companion piece to his Passions. First performed on Easter Sunday in Leipzig, April 1, 1725, the congregation – fortunate they were, with the great composer himself conducting – had just heard his Saint John’s Passion two days before, which had been first presented the previous year.

Three centuries on, we too may listen, and rejoice, Alleluia! Christus resurrexit, Dominus surrexit vere!