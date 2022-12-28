J.S. Bach’s Christmas Oratorio, composed and performed in 1734-35, along with the Easter and Ascension Oratorios, is the most complex of the three, in six parts, for major commemorations during the Christmas season, from the Birth of the Messiah to the Adoration of the Magi at Epiphany. The work is rich, full and celebratory, and a fitting way to rejoice in these days of great joy.

Here is a classic version, with everyone dressed appropriately, and proving the adage that children, yes, boys, can sing, and sing well, and should all be taught to do so. What have we missed by missing so much of our musical heritage?