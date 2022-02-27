An apologia: It has been brought to our attention that some think a recent post in some way intended to justify or offer an apologia for Putin’s actions, of of Putin himself, which they did not. Only to help understand them. We in turn apologize for any misunderstanding. Nor do these thoughts intend to claim or argue that Russia’s actions constitute a ‘just war’. War – especially in our modern era – is rarely ever justified, and never fully so. The situation that is unfolding is fraught with much suffering, going beyond what words might convey. Hence, the posts have been removed.