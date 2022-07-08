Receive into the abode of Your Most Compassionate Heart all meek and humble souls and the souls of little children. These souls send all heaven into ecstasy and they are the heavenly Father’s favourites. They are a sweet-smelling bouquet before the throne of God; God Himself takes delight in their fragrance (The Divine Mercy Novena)

From time to time, nations are given an opportunity to view the state of their souls on a giant screen. The Roe v Wade (Dobbs) decision of June 24, 2022, was one of these. After nearly half a century of debauching the culture through abortion, the Supreme Court provided one of those moments.

“The news coming out of the United States is horrific,” tweeted Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, which has been habituated to aborting babies even longer than the U.S. “My heart goes out to the millions of American women who are now set to lose their legal right to an abortion. I can’t imagine the fear and anger you are feeling right now.”

He also vowed to fight for abortion rights in Canada, which has no abortion law whatsoever, and in Africa and the U.S. This as his Liberal government ignores the pleas of some fifteen thousand Canadians demanding the government not strip pro-life pregnancy centers of their charitable tax status.

Meanwhile, millions of pro-lifers north and south of the border were jubilant, many even connecting the decision to an event that occurred two years earlier. It was the evening of August 28, 2020, at the end of the Republican National Convention when millions witnessed the singing of Schubert’s Ave Maria by Christopher Macchio from the balcony above the south lawn of the White House. Sung in the presence of President Donald Trump and the First Lady, Melania, a practising Catholic, the hymn rose into the evening sky so sublimely that it prompted one commentator to call it “the most Catholic moment in American history”. The hymn also inspired countless others to a new hope for America’s future. (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3V6X1tzOnlc)

So, hearkening back to that night, it’s likely many pro-lifers silently connected that elevating event to the decision of June 24, 2022.

Donald Trump certainly did. When asked by Fox News to comment on his role in the Supreme Court’s landmark decision to overturn Roe v Wade by upholding Dobbs v Jackson, Trump said, “God made the decision.” Amen.

Roe v Wade – The Decision

Among the most (in)famous rulings in U.S. history, Roe v Wade declared that a woman’s right to abortion was implied in the American Constitution.

But, according to Associate Justice Samuel Alito, the decision was “egregiously wrong from the start. Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences.”

The task for the Supreme Court was to hear a constitutional challenge to Planned Parenthood vs Casey, a Mississippi ban on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, which required the justices to address the two seminal decisions that had decades earlier secured abortion as a right for women.

Those decisions were Roe v Wade in 1973 followed in 1992 by Planned Parenthood v Casey which contested a ban on abortion after 15 weeks. At the heart of the Roe decision was protection for the woman’s abortion decision before viability (when a baby can survive outside the womb), which the justices estimated in 1973 at about 28 weeks. The court in 1992 said advances in neonatal care brought that down to about 23 weeks of pregnancy. The disputed Mississippi ban prohibited abortion after 15 weeks – shattering the viability line.

Justice Alito wrote the opinion for a 6-3 majority. He was joined by Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett and Chief Justice John Roberts who filed a separate opinion concurring in Alito’s judgment while also noting that the dissent by liberal Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan “display a relentless freedom from doubt on the legal issue that I cannot share.”

“Abortion presents a profound moral question,” Alito wrote. “The Constitution does not prohibit the citizens of each State from regulating or prohibiting abortion. Roe and Casey arrogated that authority. We now overrule those decisions and return that authority to the people and their elected representatives.”

To date, the number of abortions performed since 1973 is estimated at nearly 70 million in the U.S. alone.

Although recent polling found the majority of Americans still wanted Roe v Wade upheld, the correlating outcome of Dobbs v Jackson effectively means that states are now free to restrict or even ban abortion – or to defend it. The decision will allow 22 states to implement total or near-total abortion restrictions. Those states include Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

Rage on the Left

Predictably, the ruling also caused outrage. Within minutes of the ruling coming down, the exuberance of millions of pro-lifers was met with the wild fury of millions of pro-aborts whose ideology had just been dealt a major blow.

Among the dissenters were Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, and President Joe Biden, both Catholics and frequent communicants.

Biden called the decision “a tragic error by the Supreme Court.” Nor did his public statement mention the unborn child who has been aborted in the millions for convenience – except to refer derisively to a “rapist’s child” or “the child of incest”.

As for Pelosi – who has been receiving Holy Communion despite being forbidden by her bishop to do so – she appeared rattled, even stunned, by the decision and provided no coherent comments whatsoever. Instead, she read a poem during which she appeared to become even more rattled and distracted. Yet days later, she appeared at St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome where she received Holy Communion at a papal Mass.

Through it all, the media has sided with Biden, Pelosi and the three dissenting judges, while providing plenty of footage of enraged protesters. Yet coverage addressing the moral and scientific arguments put forward by opponents of Roe v Wade has been notably absent. And calls for the assassination of Justice Clarence Thomas, a devout Catholic, have been reported with little concern. As were related reports on threats to other conservative judges whose homes became targets of loud protests – which are illegal. Yet Pelosi refused to increase the justices’ security.

Institutional Outrage

The Pentagon also declared it will refuse to recognize any abortion laws springing from the Supreme Court’s decision.

And at the UN, bureaucrats and human rights experts denounced the SCOTUS decision to overturn the ruling that had made abortion on demand the law of the U.S. And they did so without admitting the June 24 decision marked a huge setback to their ongoing subversive campaigns to establish invented and fake ‘human rights’ which, in truth, are nothing more than slogans applied by pressure groups to destroy the natural order and establish totalitarian controls the world over.

Thus UN human rights experts issued a joint statement calling the decision “a profound setback for the rule of law and for gender equality” and described “legal protections for abortion access and abortion rights” as a “binding obligation” under international human rights law. The Director-General of the World Health Organization also expressed disappointment “because women’s rights must be protected.”

In addition, UN Women and UNFPA issued statements criticizing abortion restrictions in general while declining to name the U.S. in particular. The truth is that there has never been a binding international human rights treaty that includes a ‘right to abortion’. Nor has such a right ever been agreed in global negotiations in the UN General Assembly or the UN’s other bodies that operate on the basis of consensus.

The Transforming UN

So, of course, the UN was enraged at the decision: Since 1989, the UN has morphed from its early postwar missions into the amoral behemoth it has become, largely comprised of powerful sub-organizations which, largely unnoticed, fight daily for the dissolution of men’s and women’s sexual identity, the elimination of marriage and the family, for dividing the generations through autonomous ‘children’s rights’, for doing away with sexual morality and sexualizing children, and for abortion as a ‘human right’. And so much more. Today, the UN is like a field of race horses with Transgender Ideology galloping into the lead and all the other ‘isms’ and ‘ologies’ it promotes trotting in sequence behind.

Thus does this globalist monolith continue to rise.

As does every NGO transform itself into another tax-exempt non-governmental grifter promoting and exploiting our now postmodernist world funded by power-mad billionaires who cloak their population-controlling, population-reducing ambitions under the false and essentially anti-human religion known as Man-made Climate Change wherein Man, not God, takes authority and control over our once natural world. And where, without spiritual intervention, human beings allowed to be born will become livestock under the jackboot of the State.

Welcoming the Decision

On the upside, however, several senior prelates were quick to welcome the fall of Roe v Wade.

“Thanks be to God, the fundamentally unjust Supreme Court decision in Roe v Wade has been overturned,” said U.S. Cardinal Raymond Burke, prefect emeritus of the Apostolic Signatura, adding it is a victory that’s the “fruit of the perseverance of citizens in fulfilling their duty to safeguard and foster human life, especially the innocent and defenseless human life of the unborn.”

Cardinal George Pell, prefect emeritus of the Secretariat for the Economy, called the landmark decision “an important victory for life, human rights, and indeed the best traditions of our Western way of life.” “It is immensely encouraging to the forces for good, not just in the United States, but especially in the Anglophone world — and throughout the West,” the Australian cardinal said. “It is a just reward for nearly 50 years of wise and brave, prayerful and persistent, spiritual and political activity.”

Cardinal Burke recalled that the battle to defend all human life from the moment of conception to the moment of natural death “is integral to the restoration of the foundations of life in society on the fundamental rights inherent in nature, taught by human reason, and confirmed by faith…Rights derive from nature, from objective reality, not from sentimentalism and self-interest, and their ideologies,” he explained.

In “giving thanks” for the decision, he urged the faithful to “recommit ourselves to the work of assisting mothers and fathers who have conceived a child to do what nature teaches them, namely, to protect and to bring to term the incomparable gift of new human life.”

Pope Francis was more circumspect, however. In a 90-minute interview with Vatican reporter Philip Pullella, the Pontiff broke his silence on the U.S. Supreme Court decision which grants states the power to outlaw abortion, saying that bishops must be “pastoral” with pro-abortion politicians.

According to LifeSiteNews, the Pope said that while he respected the court’s decision to overturn the landmark 1973 ruling which imposed abortion on all 50 states, he cannot “speak about it from a juridical point of view” because he had not studied the law.

Although declining to comment on the once purported, and now overruled, “right” to abortion in the U.S., the pontiff did state his opposition to abortion, likening the barbaric practice to “hiring a hitman” in remarks reminiscent of his 2018 condemnation of abortion. “Is it legitimate, is it right, to eliminate a human life to resolve a problem?” the Pope asked at the time.

The Battle Continues

All of which means that both sides of the dispute now seem further apart than ever on the issue of abortion, which always and everywhere been a barbaric practise, and earlier generations well understood it as such.

As for the Democrat Party, which at its 2012 convention banned God from its platform with loud cheers and near-hysterical applause, its outstanding feature today is how well it continues to mirror the descent of Western culture itself. As one pundit put it: “Democrats don’t just mirror our rotting culture, they’re leading the race off the cliff. That’s what progressivism – the Democrats’ defining worldview – does: it daily leads a once godly and moral nation toward a Grand Canyon-sized hole. Sometimes in tiny steps, other times in sprints. Lately, it’s a sprint.”

Today, Progressivism is a catchall for postmodern decadence – rationalized, deemed fashionable and promoted by elites working hard to add to the list of debaucheries that Democrats promote. Their world is dark, crass, inverted and ugly: Criminals are victims, true victims are disregarded. Democrat-run cities teem with family-free and often drug-addled hoodlums and worse. Major cities – once signs of American order and prosperity – are mutating into anarchic sanctuaries. The homeless (mentally and emotionally disturbed, drug and/or alcohol addicted) roam streets like extras from The Walking Dead. Abortion is no longer “legal, safe, and rare.” It’s naked infanticide. Institutional corruption appears endemic as well (the FBI, DoJ, and much of corporate America, for example). And decades-old sexual permissiveness continues to be the gateway to the relentless spreading of sexual perversion. All signs of America’s deepening separation from God and wanton embrace of depravity and death.

Rome Revisited

Like the fall of Rome, the sequel now unfurling on our screens will likely be far worse because today’s amoral elite are still following the course of Voltaire’s sophisticated and godless Enlightenment which, in reality, is nothing more than the physics of vice: Incite the passion, control the Man.

“This is the esoteric doctrine of the Enlightenment, one that has been refined over 200 years through a trajectory that involves everything from psychoanalysis to advertising to pornography and the role it plays in Kulturkampf,” writes Gabriele Kuby, author of the masterwork The Global Sexual Revolution: The Destruction of Freedom in the Name of Freedom.

The centre of its power? The ingenious discovery that vice is an excellent form of social control because it’s virtually invisible. So those in the throes of their passions see only what they desire and not the bondage those vices inflict on them. Just as St. Thomas Aquinas observed 750 years ago: “Blindness of the mind is the first-born daughter of lust.”

Kuby also notes that the 200+year culture war aimed at creating autonomous, manipulable, controllable people has had various drivers over the years that have developed into powerful coalitions of interests.

They include: Malthusianism which aimed to reduce the human population they believed was growing faster than food production; Eugenics which aims to improve the quality of people and reduce their quantity; Eloquent Individuals peddling philosophical, psychological and political ideas and methods designed to transform social realities and systems; Communist Revolutionaries who destroy family and religion to transform the State into a classless Utopia; the Feminist Movement which aimed to free women from the “slavery” of marriage and motherhood; and the Homosexual Movement which seeks to abolish “compulsory heterosexuality” and dissolve the natural family.

All of these interest groups and their ideologies overlap and often span many at once with devastating consequences as they work feverishly to bring about their single purpose — the eradication from history and from all human knowledge, understanding and memory the Life of Jesus Christ and His redemptive salvation.

A Benedictine Sermon

Pope Benedict XVI said as much in his sermon of Holy Thursday, April 5, 2012, which, in a few words cuts to the heart of the human condition, its temptations and its miseries.

“We think we’re not free or truly ourselves until we follow only our own will. God seems to be in the way of our freedom. We need to get free of Him, or so we think: Only then will we be free. This is the fundamental rebellion that runs throughout history, and the fundamental lie that distorts our lives. When man stands against God, he stands against His truth, and is therefore not free, but alienated. We are not free in our truth until we are one with God.”

As for the Enlightenment-inspired Global Sexual Revolution which spawned all this, it began in earnest in 1917 – the year of Fatima and the year of the Bolshevik Revolution in Russia. As such, it has comprised a full-on assault on all of humanity, the family and the entire God-created natural and moral order and all its magnificent beauty. Over which there have since been countless battles and countless casualties with many more looming ahead.

The overturning of Roe v Wade, however, has been a victory – a victory of such obvious spiritual importance that it has merited death threats against the Supreme Court justices (and their families) who voted to strike it down, thereby confirming the rage of Hell from whence this original 1973 ruling came.