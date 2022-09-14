On this feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross, here are two musical settings of the refrain Adoramus Te, whose full text runs:

Adoramus te, Christe,

et benedicimus tibi:

quia per sanctam crucem

tuam redemisti mundum.

We adore Thee, O Christ, and we bless Thee, for by Thy holy Cross, Thou hast redeemed the world.

Here is Monteverdi’s 1620 motet, as sung by Voces8:

And here is a modern rendition, by Théodore Dubois (+1924), which is a favorite and standard of our own schola, as sung here by the Benedictines of Mary sisters: