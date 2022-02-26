(It has been brought to our attention that some think these posts in some way intend to justify Putin’s actions, which they do not. Only to help understand them. Nor do these thoughts intend to claim or argue that this is a ‘just war’. War – especially in our modern era – is rarely ever justified, and never fully so. These words simply seek to offer some further perspective beyond the linear and constrained narrative of the mainstream media. The post has been modified for further clarity. Editor – February 27th).

This is an intriguing take on Vladmir Putin, claiming that he might see himself as a new Vladmir of the Rus – or ‘the Great’, a title given any number of Russian leaders – he who originally converted his nation to Christianity in 988, after he had accepted baptism, to marry the emperor’s sister. Is Putin trying to rebuild an Orthodox Christendom, a conqueror of neo-paganized lands? Such would go some way to explaining why the ‘west’ and its leaders have trouble understanding his motives.

Let us hope and pray some rapprochement may be reached, and a diplomatic solution found.

Our Lady of Peace, ora pro nobis! +