For those readers who do not peruse the pages of First Things, I thought I would re-post their music selections for Advent, neatly collated in playlist format, which I hope helps in your spiritual preparation for Christmas, the proper songs of which should wait until the season. There is a rich panoply of Advent music, that has been so neglected, as ‘Christmas’ in our culture begins sometime soon after Hallowe’en. Wait, dear reader, in silence at times, but also with the sounds of the season. As the Second Vatican Council declared, the musical tradition of our Church is a treasure of inestimable value, more than all the other artwork combined…And that’s saying something. So listen, and treasure.