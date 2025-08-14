New Brunswick and the Nadir of the Nanny State

It’s like a parody from Monty Python. In Canada’s east coast – New Brunswick and Nova Scotia – it’s currently illegal even to enter the woods. In a dark rhyming shade of the Covidian tyrant, ‘violators’, if caught – even walking from beach to beach – risk a $25,000 (or so) fine. Yes, five figures for a stroll. The original justification for this was to prevent further forest fires, so that all must be punished just in case one lone idiot chucks a lit fag (that’s British slang for cigarette).

One would think that wouldn’t work, as idiots still chuck cigs out of car windows into forests. You’ve probably seen their sparks bouncing down the asphalt.

Now, in a bizarre twist, the Premier of New Brunswick, a certain Susan Holt, has admitted as much: The draconian lock-down measure is actually due to the fact that ‘first responders’ are all so busy fighting fires they can’t help you if you fall down and can’t get up.

With this justification of their stay-at-home-and-be-good-little-children, it seems she and the powers-that-be have also outlawed boating, swimming, sports, jumping and anything else that could involve any risk whatsoever. What about eating food, with the ever-present danger of choking? They’ve basically outlawed summer, which hath all too short a lease in the great white north.

This is beyond insane. The world is laughing at Canada, but if it’s a joke, it’s a tragic one. It’s quite frankly morally corrupting for a nation to allow itself to be reduced in this way by a coterie of entitled statists. As Mark Steyn says, the whole system is defunct, beyond repair.

People like Susan Holt and her ilk should not be running anything. If she wants to treat her own children this way, go ahead, and all the more pity to them.

But grown Canadians, or at least New Brunswickers? Are we to become a country of pusillanimous peons, or rather magnanimous men who don’t need a firefighter or paramedic on speed dial every time we leave the home or get out of bed? Who do they think built this great Dominion?

Esto vir, as God exhorts Joshua in yesterday’s reading, or, in the plural, estote viri – Be men!