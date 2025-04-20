Aichinger’s Regina Coeli, Alleluia!

A blessed, joyous and grace-filled Easter to one and all! Christus resurrexit! Dominus surrexit vere! Alleluia! One of my favorite pieces of this season of joy is Gregor Aichinger’s Regina Coeli, first published in 1603, timeless ever since, and which we have sung many times in our College schola, and we sang it again last night at the Easter Vigil in our local parish, with gusto and joy. Four people were received into the Church, including one of our students, part of a widespread trend of conversions amongst young people. So, rejoice, sing, and praise our God, risen and triumphant!