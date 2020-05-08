As you have probably already heard, this year, we’ve taken the National March for Life from the streets of Ottawa to the comfort of your own homes with our first ever Virtual National March for Life, which kicks off this Sunday night!

The schedule of events includes:

May 10, 11 & 12

– A pro-life film festival featuring free online screenings of Strings Attached with producer Obianuju Ekeocha, short films Crescendo and Sing a Little Louder with film producer Jason Jones, and Fatal Flaws: Legalizing Assisted Death with film producer Alex Schadenberg. All films will be screened at 8pm EDT.

May 13

– A pro-life Mass in memory of Fr. Alphonse de Valk C.S.B at 6pm EDT.

– The virtual Candlelight Vigil for victims of abortions at 8pm EDT.

May 14



– The National Mass for Life from Ottawa’s Notre-Dame Cathedral at 12pm EDT.

– The Be Not Afraid Canadian Pro-Life Special on the Eternal Word Television Network (EWTN) from 1pm-2:30pm EDT.

– The Virtual Pro-life Rally and March for Life at 2:30pm EDT.

May 15

– A free Pro-Life Webinar exclusively for youth hosted by CLC Youth & Niagara Region Right to Life (registration required) from 12:30-3:00pm EDT.

– Our official closing event, a free screening of the film Because of Grácia at 8pm EDT.

All events will be streamed on marchforlife.ca. See the full schedule here.

For the past month, ever since we made the difficult but necessary decision to cancel the National March for Life on Parliament Hill due to the ongoing pandemic, our team has been working day and night trying to put together this first ever Virtual National March for Life. We hope you will tune in throughout the week to join us for this unprecedented March for Life experience.

We’ve lined up an incredible roster of pro-life, political, and religious leaders who will join us throughout the week, sharing their talents, their stories, their prayers, and their words of encouragement. We hope that they will inspire you to #BeNotAfraid, which is the theme for this year’s Virtual National March for Life.

#BeNotAfraid Canada and join us from May 10-15 for the first ever Virtual National March for Life. Please spread the word to family and friends as well!

For life,

Matt Wojciechowski

Vice-President of Campaign Life Coalition

On behalf of the National March for Life Organizing Committee